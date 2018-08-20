10 15 Associates Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,653.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $101.40 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $90.47 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

