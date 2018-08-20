10 15 Associates Inc. Has $3.43 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $179.86 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $140.18 and a 1 year high of $182.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.3764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

