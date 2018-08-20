10 15 Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO)

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,562 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock comprises about 2.7% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 605.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 2,042.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock alerts:

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.13. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $1.271 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

RIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Investec cut Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $67.00 price target on Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

About Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.