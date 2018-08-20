10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 551 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 141.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 42.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.47.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $166.61 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.79 and a 1-year high of $175.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.73%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

