$1.62 EPS Expected for Qorvo Inc (QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.63. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.97 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $75.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qorvo from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qorvo from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Qorvo from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. 1,216,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,969. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.84.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $388,604.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,549,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $771,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,979.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,850 shares of company stock worth $3,545,223 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 108.0% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,569,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,964,000 after buying an additional 1,334,035 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,174,000 after buying an additional 1,087,335 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 29.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,054,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,619,000 after buying an additional 927,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 207.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,063,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4,338.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 667,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

