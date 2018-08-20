$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (BC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Brunswick news, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $912,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,033,287.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,216. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 40.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 41.1% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 332,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after buying an additional 96,796 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,059,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,141. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

