$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (AME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,757,679.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $905,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 169.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,647,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,084 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 163.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,093,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,106,000 after purchasing an additional 679,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,825,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AMETEK by 714.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,048,000 after acquiring an additional 535,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

