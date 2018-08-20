$0.77 EPS Expected for Power Integrations Inc (POWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton set a $84.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. 821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,584. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $60.55 and a twelve month high of $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 3,333 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $254,474.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,027.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,640 shares of company stock worth $1,635,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,492,000 after buying an additional 253,981 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Power Integrations by 19.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,658,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,160,000 after buying an additional 271,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

