$0.67 EPS Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.61 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

MOFG traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $398.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,443 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

