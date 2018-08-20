$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (CG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 14,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $344,549.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,329,197 shares of company stock worth $253,721,987.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. 683,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,122. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

