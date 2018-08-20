-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics Inc common stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TG Therapeutics Inc common stock.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative return on equity of 177.79% and a negative net margin of 97,412.51%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $337,204.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $623,393.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 473,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,857.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 1,335.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 290,066 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in the 1st quarter valued at $5,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. 1,090,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,182. TG Therapeutics Inc common stock has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $981.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.16.

About TG Therapeutics Inc common stock

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

