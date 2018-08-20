$0.53 EPS Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSH. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,415,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 525,023 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 402.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $7,630,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,809. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.89.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

