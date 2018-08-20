$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonic Co. (SONC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Sonic posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonic.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other Sonic news, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of Sonic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Sonic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 31,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sonic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000.

Shares of SONC stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $35.08. 390,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Sonic has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Sonic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 42.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Sonic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

