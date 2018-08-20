-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.60). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 411.41%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.20. 704,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,213. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CFO Robert Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Robert Rosen sold 129,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $5,125,677.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,195.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,654,000 after purchasing an additional 693,699 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,010 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,005,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

