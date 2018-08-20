$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million.

IBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, EVP Dennis J. Mack sold 3,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $89,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry L. Haske sold 1,777 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $44,798.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $192,502 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $25.20. 73,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,616. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $595.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

