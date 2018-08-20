$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Changyou.Com’s earnings. Changyou.Com reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 577.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Changyou.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Changyou.Com.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.68 million. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.30 price target on shares of Changyou.Com in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Changyou.Com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.72. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $41.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 273.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 203,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,022,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 7.8% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 184,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Changyou.Com by 59.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 117,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

