-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.35). CARBO Ceramics posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CARBO Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. OTR Global cut CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CARBO Ceramics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRR opened at $7.76 on Friday. CARBO Ceramics has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

