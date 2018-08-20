$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. HighPoint Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other HighPoint Resources news, SVP Kenneth A. Wonstolen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,569,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 16.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,691,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 385,906 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. 1,398,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.32. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

