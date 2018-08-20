-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trupanion Inc (TRUP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. Trupanion posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trupanion from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $152,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $902,202 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. 178,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,481. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

