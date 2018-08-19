Zynex Inc. common stock (ZYXI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynex Inc. common stock (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex Inc. common stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZYXI opened at $3.12 on Friday. Zynex Inc. common stock has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Zynex Inc. common stock (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex Inc. common stock had a return on equity of 205.15% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. equities research analysts predict that Zynex Inc. common stock will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

