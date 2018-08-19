Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,787 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,286,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 215,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Corning by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.68.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,264 shares of company stock worth $19,079,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

