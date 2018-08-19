Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,935 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 32,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 788.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 103.1% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 40,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 681,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $48.58 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,986.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,840. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

