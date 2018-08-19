Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.63 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,913.4% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

