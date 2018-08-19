Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Insider Catherine A. Knupp Sells 46,816 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) insider Catherine A. Knupp sold 46,816 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $4,252,765.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZTS stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Zoetis by 604.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 118.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.53.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

