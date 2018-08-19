ZIP Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (ZIP)

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One ZIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. ZIP has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZIP has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00304153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00156670 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00036297 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZIP Token Profile

ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official website is zipper.io . ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

ZIP Token Trading

ZIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

