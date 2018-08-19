Zacks: Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Given $31.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $31.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Varex Imaging an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Varex Imaging to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $97,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Carl E. Lacasce sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $417,420.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $578,774 and sold 13,225 shares valued at $495,256. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,549,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,812,000 after purchasing an additional 479,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 979,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 812,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,145,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VREX opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $43.76.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.88 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 5.39%. Varex Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

