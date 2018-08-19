Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TrovaGene (TROV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Xenomics is a molecular diagnostic company that focuses on the development of DNA-based tests using Transrenal DNA. Xenomics’ patented technology uses safe and simple urine collection and can be applied to a broad range of applications, including prenatal testing, tumor detection and monitoring, tissue transplantation, infectious disease detection, genetic testing for forensic identity determination, drug development, and research to counter bioterrorism. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TROV. ValuEngine raised TrovaGene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of TrovaGene in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on TrovaGene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

TROV opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.21. TrovaGene has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $54,238.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrovaGene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.15% of TrovaGene worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

