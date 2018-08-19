Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trevena (TRVN) to Buy

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on Trevena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

TRVN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.45. Trevena has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 532,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Trevena by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 378,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Trevena by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include OLINVO injection, a G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the µ opioid receptor that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure.

