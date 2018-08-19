Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Qumu (QUMU) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.90. Qumu has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 42.60% and a negative return on equity of 106.82%. equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

