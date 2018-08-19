Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Line (LN) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line (NYSE:LN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. CLSA upgraded shares of Line from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Line stock opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.87 and a beta of 1.41. Line has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Line by 7.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Line by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Line by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Line by 21.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Line by 11.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

