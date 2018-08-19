Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ZTE CORP/ADR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. ZTE CORP/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

Recommended Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTE CORP/ADR (ZTCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.