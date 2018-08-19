Zacks Investment Research Lowers SUEZ/ADR (SZEVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SUEZ Environment Company performs various water and waste management services to protect resources and ecosystems. The company provides innovative solutions to millions of people and industries in the drinking water, wastewater treatment and waste management fields. Its water management services include catchment, treatment and distribution of drinking water; collection and purification of domestic and industrial water; biological and energy development of waste resulting from purification. In the waste management segment the Company is engaged in the collection of waste (except radioactive waste and urban waste); selection and preliminary treatment of waste; recycling that involves material, biological and energy recovery of recoverable waste; and elimination of residual waste by incineration or landfill. SUEZ Environment Company is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUEZ/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SZEVY opened at $7.18 on Thursday. SUEZ/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.43.

SUEZ/ADR Company Profile

SUEZ SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

