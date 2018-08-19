Zacks Investment Research Lowers Luxoft (LXFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Luxoft is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges. Luxoft has more than 12,900 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LXFT. Pivotal Research set a $35.00 price target on Luxoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Luxoft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered Luxoft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $55.00 price target on Luxoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Luxoft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luxoft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

LXFT stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.57. Luxoft has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $59.05.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $212.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Luxoft had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Luxoft will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Luxoft by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Luxoft by 11.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Luxoft by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Luxoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 352,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Luxoft by 75.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

