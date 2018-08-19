Zacks Investment Research Lowers Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Hold

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar caters to a geographically diverse customer base spread across both key markets and emerging markets. It has a strong pipeline of projects and carries out various acquisitions and strategies to further consolidate its position. Of late, the company has further expanded its global late-stage project pipeline into nations like Argentina, Australia and South Korea, considering these as the markets where the next phase of industrial growth is expected. The company is also significantly boosting its footprint in the United States. However, the recent policy change in China is anticipated to be detrimental for international solar stocks like Canadian Solar, which have increased commitments to ship modules or are set to construct new projects in China. Also, the demand for the company’s solar module has been witnessed a slowdown in the second quarter. Furthermore, its shares underperformed its industry in the last one year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 467.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

