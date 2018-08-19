Zacks: Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Forrester Research an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $427,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cliff Condon sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $103,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,297 shares of company stock worth $782,836. Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 390.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 109,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.52 million, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.47. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.48 million. equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Forrester Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.