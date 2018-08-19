Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Venator Materials posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Venator Materials had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Nomura lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Venator Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Venator Materials from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.47.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 81,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

