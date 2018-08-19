Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sothebys (BID) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sothebys (NYSE:BID) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sothebys’ earnings. Sothebys reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sothebys will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sothebys.

Get Sothebys alerts:

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.28 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BID shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of BID opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 21.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 10.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 17.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 46,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sothebys (BID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.