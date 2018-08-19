Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.43 Million

Brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce sales of $185.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the lowest is $184.50 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $181.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $783.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $789.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $803.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $816.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETH. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE ETH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 355,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,153. The company has a market capitalization of $586.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $32.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 149,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,746,000 after buying an additional 85,620 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 34.8% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 256,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.