Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $204.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other news, insider William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $89,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,058.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,776.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 36,741 shares of company stock worth $338,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $138,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 244,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

