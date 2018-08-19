Zacks: Brokerages Expect CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.29 Million

Brokerages predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce sales of $95.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.76 million. CalAmp posted sales of $89.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $390.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.68 million to $394.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $420.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $430.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. CalAmp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMP. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded CalAmp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price objective on CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, First Analysis set a $29.00 price objective on CalAmp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $266,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 94,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAMP opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.91.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

