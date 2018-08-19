Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.69. 169,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $81.64 and a 52-week high of $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $255,016.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $743,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,321 shares of company stock worth $1,874,421. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 23.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.