Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report $4.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $4.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $19.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.47 million to $20.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $180.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2,545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 1,031,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 608,470 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 286,123 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 242,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 225,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 2,339,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.53.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.
