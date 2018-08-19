Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report $4.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.22 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $4.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $19.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.47 million to $20.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $180.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2,545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 1,031,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 608,470 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,932,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 286,123 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 242,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 225,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 2,339,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.53.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

