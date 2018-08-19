Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.60. Integra Lifesciences posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

In other news, VP Glenn Coleman sold 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $561,708.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $17,347,342. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $221,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,056 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $235,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 865,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

