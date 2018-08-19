Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 million to $1.98 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year sales of $6.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $7.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $9.01 million to $12.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.27% and a negative net margin of 145.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $7.69 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Eastside Distilling news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp purchased 28,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $243,111.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 105.8% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

