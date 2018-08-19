Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 million to $1.98 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year sales of $6.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 million to $7.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.52 million per share, with estimates ranging from $9.01 million to $12.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 123.27% and a negative net margin of 145.79%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:EAST opened at $7.69 on Friday. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Eastside Distilling news, major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Lp purchased 28,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $243,111.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Eastside Distilling by 105.8% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply