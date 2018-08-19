Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Comcast posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. 12,079,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,346,268. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 219,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $10,982,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946,881 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,130,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,206,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

