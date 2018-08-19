Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cardtronics PLC (CATM) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Cardtronics reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

CATM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardtronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Cardtronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

CATM stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Mark Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.