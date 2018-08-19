Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (FC) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Franklin Covey reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.47%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. 17,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,408. The stock has a market cap of $361.60 million, a PE ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franklin Covey by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 33.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

