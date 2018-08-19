Zacks: Analysts Expect DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DCT Industrial Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. DCT Industrial Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DCT Industrial Trust.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 27.54%.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,338,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,939,000 after purchasing an additional 75,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after purchasing an additional 342,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.69. 604,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,879. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. DCT Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

