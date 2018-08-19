Zacks: Analysts Expect DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DCT Industrial Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. DCT Industrial Trust posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DCT Industrial Trust.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 27.54%.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DCT Industrial Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,338,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,939,000 after purchasing an additional 75,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after purchasing an additional 342,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCT traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.69. 604,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,879. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. DCT Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DCT Industrial Trust Company Profile

DCT Industrial is a leading logistics real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCT Industrial Trust (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for DCT Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCT Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply