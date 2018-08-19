Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $150.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.51 million and the lowest is $145.69 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $143.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $586.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.63 million to $602.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $621.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $656.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. CubeSmart had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $147.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 198.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of CUBE opened at $31.75 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.