Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $16.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $17.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $18.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.14. 1,009,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.14 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $43,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $435,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 400.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 623,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,165,000 after acquiring an additional 109,058 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

